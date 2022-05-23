Break the Wave: IDF arrests 11 Palestinians in West Bank overnight

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 11 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in the West Bank on Sunday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Israeli force operated in Ni'lin, Zababdeh, Rummanah, Bayt Liqya, Tekoa and Balata. Two rifles, a Carlo submachine gun and ammunition were seized by Israeli forces overnight.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }