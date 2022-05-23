Palestinian Authority files report on Abu Akleh's death to ICC

The Palestinian Authority filed a report on the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin on Monday to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Israeli media reported.

As per reports, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh al-Maliki announced the PA has officially contacted the ICC in order to start an investigation against Israel.

Israel, which called for a joint investigation by Israeli and Palestinian officials, was denied by the Palestinian Authority multiple times.