Rebel MK Zoabi misses Meretz meeting, to only deal with Lapid - report

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi did not join the Meretz faction meeting in the Knesset on Monday, N12 reported.

Zoabi, who quit the coalition last week only to rejoin following talks held with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday, during which agreements were made regarding "the needs of Arab society."

One of the reported agreements is for the Meretz MK, who stated she missed the faction gathering due to a pre-scheduled meeting, to only deal with Lapid going forward, rather than with her party leader, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.