Israeli forces arrest brother of Palestinian Tel Aviv terrorist - report

Israeli security forces arrested on Monday evening the brother of Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who killed three Israelis in the center of Tel Aviv in April, Palestinian media reported.

Footage from the West Bank appears to show Israeli forces making the arrest of the brother, Hamam Fathi Hazem, who was arrested near Nablus, the West Bank, according to reports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

#شاهد| تغطية صحفية: "قوات الاحتلال تعتقل شاب وتعتدي على الصحفيين أمام المسجد الإبراهيمي في الخليل". pic.twitter.com/P4Cx9h2ccM — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 23, 2022

28-year-old Hazem, from the Jenin refugee camp, was hiding near a Jaffa mosque following a night-long manhunt by Shin Bet officers, who eventually killed the terrorist after he opened fire on two officers who spotted him near the Jaffa mosque.