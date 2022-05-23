The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli forces arrest brother of Palestinian Tel Aviv terrorist - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 23:03

Israeli security forces arrested on Monday evening the brother of Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who killed three Israelis in the center of Tel Aviv in April, Palestinian media reported.

Footage from the West Bank appears to show Israeli forces making the arrest of the brother, Hamam Fathi Hazem, who was arrested near Nablus, the West Bank, according to reports.

28-year-old Hazem, from the Jenin refugee camp, was hiding near a Jaffa mosque following a night-long manhunt by Shin Bet officers, who eventually killed the terrorist after he opened fire on two officers who spotted him near the Jaffa mosque.

Benny Gantz expresses support for IDF scholarship bill, raises it to 75%
By GIL HOFFMAN
05/24/2022 12:17 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis no longer exists for him
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 08:47 PM
England discovers 36 new monkeypox cases, total rises to 56
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 07:27 PM
Rebel MK Zoabi misses Meretz meeting, to only deal with Lapid - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 04:02 PM
Palestinian Authority files report on Abu Akleh's death to ICC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 02:56 PM
Scotland, Denmark confirms first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 02:11 PM
Ethiopia arrests 4,000 in Amhara region crackdown
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 01:13 PM
Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:33 AM
Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:05 AM
Palestinian injured in clash with IDF forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 08:00 AM
State to appeal decision not to remove Jewish worshippers from Temple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 11:29 PM
'Randy' peanut butter recalled due to concern of salmonella
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 10:26 PM
Demolition order given to house of Ariel terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 09:58 PM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:42 PM
Senegal president says he will visit Moscow and Kyiv in coming weeks
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:20 PM
