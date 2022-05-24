The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US President Biden: no change to policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2022 07:08

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday there had been no change to the policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.

Asked if there had been any change to the policy after remarks on Monday where he volunteered US military support for the self-governed island claimed by China, Biden said "No."

He did not answer a question about whether he would put troops on the ground to defend Taiwan.

Break the Wave: 5 Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 07:49 AM
Israeli forces arrest brother of Palestinian Tel Aviv terrorist - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 11:03 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis no longer exists for him
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 08:47 PM
England discovers 36 new monkeypox cases, total rises to 56
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 07:27 PM
Rebel MK Zoabi misses Meretz meeting, to only deal with Lapid - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 04:02 PM
Palestinian Authority files report on Abu Akleh's death to ICC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 02:56 PM
Scotland, Denmark confirms first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 02:11 PM
Ethiopia arrests 4,000 in Amhara region crackdown
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 01:13 PM
Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:33 AM
Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:05 AM
Palestinian injured in clash with IDF forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 08:00 AM
State to appeal decision not to remove Jewish worshippers from Temple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 11:29 PM
'Randy' peanut butter recalled due to concern of salmonella
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 10:26 PM
Demolition order given to house of Ariel terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 09:58 PM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:42 PM
