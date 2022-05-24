Rabbi Simcha Hacohen Kook dies aged 92

Rabbi Simcha Hacohen Kook, the chief rabbi of Rehovot and the historic Hurva Synagogue in Jerusalem's Old City, died on Tuesday aged 92.

Kook was hospitalized for several days in Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for a lung infection that caused difficulties in breathing.

Kook was the son of rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine and one of the founding fathers of modern religious Zionism.