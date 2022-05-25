MK's son, grandchildren injured in car accident after stones thrown

The son and grandchildren of Religious Zionism Party MK Orit Struck were injured in a car accident after stones were thrown at their car in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Struck's son, age 25, and his two children, aged two and four, were evacuated my Magen David Adom medics to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

This is a developing story.