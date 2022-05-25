Defense Minister Benny Gantz to fly to India

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will fly to India next Wednesday for an official visit, the Defense Ministry announced.

Gantz was originally set to make the trip in March, but his trip was canceled due to terrorist activity in India.

Along with India's defense minister Rajnath Singh, Gantz will sign a special statement of intent to mark 30 years of security relations between the two nations.