Iran says minimal but good progress made in relations with Saudi Arabia

Iran has made "minimal but good progress" in relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday, adding that he may meet his Saudi counterpart soon in a third country.

He also told the World Economic Forum that Iran still saw the removal of Western economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic as a key stumbling block in nuclear talks.

He said Tehran believed US President Joe Biden's administration was continuing his predecessor Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy and needed to take quick decisions on removing sanctions in order to see progress at the talks.