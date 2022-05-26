Construction begins on Tomb of the Patriarchs elevator

Construction began on the elevator at the Tomb of the Patriarchs on Wednesday night, Yamina MK Shirly Pinto announced on Thursday evening.

Pinto welcomed the beginning of construction, tweeting "I am excited that for the first time, people in wheelchairs will be able to ascend with dignity and independence to an important site that is inseparable from Judaism."