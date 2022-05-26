Toronto police shoot man with gun who caused school lockdown

Toronto police shot a man who was carrying a rifle in the street, after concerns about public safety had caused a school lockdown in the area, police announced Thursday night.

The suspect was injured, and medics were reported to be on the scene.

Four Toronto schools went into lockdown due to the presence of the rifleman. Police announced that there is no wider threat to public safety, and children can be safely collected from their schools.

This is a developing story.