Russia is moving troops, aircraft and naval units from Crimea into the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian state media outlet Ukrinform reported Friday morning, citing the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel.

The report specifically outlined a large convoy that passed from Crimea through the city of Melitopol, which included trucks, artillery pieces and a battalion of T-62 tanks.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, this is part of Russia's efforts to create a third line of defense in the area, diverting its resources to consolidate and maintain its holdings in southern Ukraine. In addition, Russia is also attempting to consolidate its power in these occupied areas further through the use of television and radio broadcasting, Ukrinform reported.

Indeed, according to reports in Russia's RIA news agency, there is a spike in demand in the parts of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast under Russian control for Russian citizenship.

Further, the pro-Russian authorities in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia have also offered ot transfer Ukrainian military bases in the area, particularly along the Sea of Azov, over to Russia, RIA reported.

This is a developing story.