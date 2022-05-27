Fire breaks out in northern Israel, contained by firefighting teams

Ten Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighting crews are working to extinguish a forest fire that broke out early on Friday morning in northern Israel.

The fire at Iksal forest, located between the Arab local council of the same name and the northern city of Nof Hagalil, was initially spreading quickly, causing authorities to fear for the safety of Iksal residents.

The massive forest fire in Iksal, northern Israel on May 27, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

However, the fire has since been controlled and no danger is posed to residential areas nearby. Firefighters at the scene are now working to completely extinguish the flames.