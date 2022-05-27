Russia's actions during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine have given enough proof that the country is working to incite genocide with the goal of completely exterminating Ukrainians, CNN reported Friday, citing the first independent report on genocide allegations.

The report in question cited by CNN was put together by think tanks Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and the US-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, was signed by over 30 leading experts, and is set to be fully released Friday to the public, parliaments and governments worldwide.

The report accuses Russia of violating the UN Genocide Convention and provides numerous examples of Russian atrocities, including everything from dehumanizing rhetoric to coordinated mass killings of civilians, according to CNN.

This is a developing story.