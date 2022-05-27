Israel to lift lockdown on Palestinian village near Jenin

The lockdown imposed on the Palestinian West Bank village of Romana near Jenin by Israel's defense establishment is set to be lifted, Army Radio reported on Friday morning.

The lockdown was imposed three weeks ago following the deadly terror attack in Elad. Wanted persons from Romana, suspected of aiding the Elad terrorists, were arrested by security forces after the attack.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Family members of those involved in the terror attack will still be denied entry to Israel, as per the report.