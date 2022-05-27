The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to lift lockdown on Palestinian village near Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2022 11:18

The lockdown imposed on the Palestinian West Bank village of Romana near Jenin by Israel's defense establishment is set to be lifted, Army Radio reported on Friday morning.

The lockdown was imposed three weeks ago following the deadly terror attack in Elad. Wanted persons from Romana, suspected of aiding the Elad terrorists, were arrested by security forces after the attack.

Family members of those involved in the terror attack will still be denied entry to Israel, as per the report.

Russia-Ukraine war: Int'l experts provide genocide evidence in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:43 AM
Ukraine lawmakers push bill to seize Belarusian property in country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:25 AM
Israeli teacher arrested for sexual assault of female student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:09 AM
Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 10:07 AM
Monkeypox: First case in Finland confirmed
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 09:44 AM
IDF arrests two suspects crossing Gaza border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 09:34 AM
Fire breaks out in northern Israel, contained by firefighting teams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:37 AM
Clashes between IDF, Palestinians in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 05:48 AM
No Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meeting in foreseeable future -Saudi
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 12:33 AM
Israeli child grazed by bullet in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 09:33 PM
Toronto police shoot man with gun who caused school lockdown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 09:14 PM
Construction begins on Tomb of the Patriarchs elevator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 08:53 PM
Israeli drone falls in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 08:05 PM
Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 07:11 PM
The President of Transnistria dissolved the government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 05:53 PM
