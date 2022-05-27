The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia expels 5 Croatian diplomats in retaliatory move

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 27, 2022 11:41

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was expelling five staff members of the Croatian embassy in Moscow in response to Zagreb ordering out some of its staff.

Croatia in April told 24 Russian embassy staff to leave over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now - WHO
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 01:36 PM
Monkeypox: EU agrees common purchase of vaccine, antiviral
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 12:51 PM
Israel to lift lockdown on Palestinian village near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 11:18 AM
Russia-Ukraine war: Int'l experts provide genocide evidence in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:43 AM
Ukraine lawmakers push bill to seize Belarusian property in country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:25 AM
Israeli teacher arrested for sexual assault of female student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:09 AM
Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 10:07 AM
Monkeypox: First case in Finland confirmed
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 09:44 AM
IDF arrests two suspects crossing Gaza border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 09:34 AM
Fire breaks out in northern Israel, contained by firefighting teams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:37 AM
Clashes between IDF, Palestinians in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 05:48 AM
No Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meeting in foreseeable future -Saudi
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 12:33 AM
Israeli child grazed by bullet in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 09:33 PM
Toronto police shoot man with gun who caused school lockdown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 09:14 PM
Construction begins on Tomb of the Patriarchs elevator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2022 08:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by