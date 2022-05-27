Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed on Friday to share the results of Israel's investigation into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in a call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Lapid also expressed his dismay over what he claimed were biased investigations by both CNN and the Palestinian Authority.

Lapid also expressed his condolences to the American people over the massacres in Texas and Buffalo on his behalf and on behalf of the State of Israel.

