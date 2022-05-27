3-year-old boy dies after being left behind in car

A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle in the northern town of Elyakim on Friday, Rambam Medical Center said.

MDA teams attempted to resuscitate the child on the way to the hospital but unfortunately were forced to pronounce his death.

The death was the third of its kind in 2022. Six children died in 2021 after being forgotten in cars.

"The summer has just begun and we are already seeing a rise in accidents with children. We call on parents - don't say 'it won't happen to me' and don't count on miracles, because it can happen to anyone," said Orli Silbinger, head of "B'terem" that deals with child safety.