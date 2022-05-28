Smuggling attempt thwarted in South

The Defense Ministry's Crossing Points Authority thwarted a smuggling attempt of hundreds of bullets from Israeli to Palestinian territory in the South Hebron Hills, the ministry said on Saturday.

Two residents of the southern town Hura who arrived at the Meitar crossing in order to cross into Palestinian territories aroused the suspicions of the officials. The officials searched the suspects' car and found sacks loaded with bullets, the ministry said.

The two people were arrested and interrogated.