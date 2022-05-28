Car with baby still inside stolen in central Israel

A vehicle with a one-year-old child inside was stolen on Saturday afternoon from Nitzanei Oz in central Israel.

Israel Police officers, combined with IDF troops from the central region successfully located the vehicle in the West Bank and was returned to the area in which it was stolen, upon which the suspect fled the scene.

The baby is currently in the care of the IDF soldiers and is being returned, along with the stolen vehicle.