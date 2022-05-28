The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on board

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 28, 2022 20:24

Updated: MAY 28, 2022 20:41

Iran's state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by its Revolutionary Guards on Friday had not been detained, and were in good health and being cared for on board their vessels.

Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take "punitive action" against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

"The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members ... are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law," Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement carried by state media.

The two vessels were stopped over unspecified "maritime violations," the body said.

Greece said on Friday an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek-flagged vessel Delta Poseidon in international waters, and took the crew hostage. It said a similar incident took place on another Greek-flagged vessel near Iran, without naming the ship. Athens said both actions violated international law.

Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas off Greece due to European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Pegas and its Russian crew were later released, but the seizure inflamed tensions as Iran and world powers seek to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Separately, Nour News, affiliated to an Iranian state security body, said: "Iran will not remain passive in the face of any threat to its interests, and testing Iran's will is a strategic error that will entail heavy costs for the United States and its entourage."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted: "Our ties must not be hampered by deeply shortsighted miscalculations, including highway robbery on the command of a 3rd party."

In 2019, Iran seized a British tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violations two weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar, accusing it of shipping oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Both vessels were later released.



Tags Iran Headline
Second case of monkeypox reported in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 06:12 PM
Car with baby still inside stolen in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 04:29 PM
Putin willing to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 03:43 PM
Live mortar found on Rishon Lezion beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 12:45 PM
Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile in warning to adversaries
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 11:20 AM
Smuggling attempt thwarted in South Hebron Hills
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 10:22 AM
'Break the Wave': Five arrests made by IDF in another West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 08:39 AM
Six-year-old girl injured by gunfire in Lod
By Walla!
05/27/2022 11:26 PM
15-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:03 PM
3-year-old boy dies after being left behind in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 08:26 PM
Police made 'wrong decision' in thinking Texas shooter was 'barricaded'
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 07:49 PM
Israeli man arrested, released in Istanbul, reason unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:47 PM
Lapid agrees to share Abu Akleh investigation results with Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:30 PM
Argentina confirms Latin America's first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 06:59 PM
Iran to take 'punitive action' on Greece over seizure of Iranian oil
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 06:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by