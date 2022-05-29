86-year-old Israeli arrested for trying to murder his wife

An 86-year-old man in Ashkelon was detained by police for attempting to kill his 86-year-old wife, according to a statement by Israel Police.

The suspect allegedly strangled his wife until she lost consciousness. She is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Police were notified by the suspect himself, who called them after she lost consciousness.

It is believed that the suspect tried to murder his wife during an argument between them.

Police plan to ask the Magistrate's Court today to extend the suspect's detention.