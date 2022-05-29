Gas prices in Israel to hike on Tuesday by 66 agorot per liter

The price of gas per liter in Israel is set to rise overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

It will rise by 66 agorot to 7.72 shekels per liter.

