Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed on a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom GZAVI.MM expires on May 31.

Vucic said that he had also discussed with Putin the expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Ukraine and Kosovo, according to the Kremlin.