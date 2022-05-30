Bennett's personal assistant leaves position

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's personal assistant, Naomi Sasson, decided to leave her position on Monday, Bennett announced on Twitter.

"I met Naomi in 2016. She started her career in my office at the Education Ministry and has since grown and walked with me a long way: as a bureau director, as a personal assistant and as dedicated, professional and most importantly - as a people person," tweeted Bennett.

