The High Court of Justice rejected Monday the appeal of the family of the terrorist who conducted the shooting attack in Tel Aviv last month against the demolition of their home, allowing the IDF to demolish the home near Jenin.

The father and brother of the terrorist have been on the run from Israeli forces since the attack.

