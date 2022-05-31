The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2022 08:46

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 10:01

A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia with a load of metal, the Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk said on Tuesday.

Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed-Crimea, amounted to looting.

"Today 2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets left the port of Mariupol," Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The ship headed for (the Russian city of) Rostov."

Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said last week that the port had been demined and was open again to commercial vessels.

British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was advancing slowly into Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, adding that the massing of its forces in a small area raised risks for others elsewhere.

"Progress has been slow but gains are being held. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

"Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory."

Russian troops slowly advancing towards Sievierodonetsk

Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the center of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian state television on Tuesday.

Gaidai said Ukrainian troops defending Sievierodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Break the Wave: 8 Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 08:51 AM
High Court approves demolition of Tel Aviv terrorist's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 10:44 PM
US' Blinken condemns Iran's seizure of two Greek tankers in Gulf
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 09:51 PM
Bennett's personal assistant leaves position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 09:04 PM
Turkey wants role in Ukraine-Russia 'observation mechanism' - Erdogan
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 05:32 PM
Bennett, Knesset speaker meet with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 12:53 PM
UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 07:37 AM
Palestinians throw stones, Molotov cocktails at bus in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 07:16 AM
Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 09:57 PM
Erdogan says won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries in NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 02:30 PM
Iran's energy export revenue up 60% - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 02:19 PM
Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 01:33 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:11 AM
Israel to mark memorial day for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:33 AM
District Court to be moved out of east Jerusalem in new courthouse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by