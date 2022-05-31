Hungary, Norway report first case of monkeypox

Hungary has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told state news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The patient is a 38-year-old man and health authorities are still investigating whether he traveled abroad recently, she said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition Norway has identified its first case of monkeypox, the Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Tuesday.

The infected person had recently traveled abroad, and the case is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Europe, the FHI said.