Lapid, Bourita discuss cooperation between Israel and Morocco

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Tuesday evening with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Lapid said he and Bourita are working to "strengthen and tighten" cooperation between Morocco and Israel in many different aspects.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers come after sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that Negev Summit nations, including Israel and Morocco, will hold their first working meeting in Bahrain next month.