Biden to meet Wednesday with baby formula manufacturers

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with manufacturers of infant formula amid a nationwide shortage of the product, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden and the manufacturers will discuss "his administration's progress to accelerate infant formula production and imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula," it said.

