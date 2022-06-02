Knesset speaker Mickey Levy to participate in JLM pride parade

Speaker of the Knesset, MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) will participate in the Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Hebrew media reports.

Levy's participation will mark the first time in the Knesset's history in which the Speaker takes part in the event.

