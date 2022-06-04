London's Trafalgar Square evacuated, locals heard loud bang

The security incident in London's Trafalgar Sqaure has concluded after the area was evacuated Saturday afternoon.

A reportedly suspicious object was found and a loud bang was heard by locals in the surrounding area. "This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square.This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern.This was not terrorism related. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 4, 2022

Trafalgar Square is a central landmark in London, with tens of thousands of tourists walking through every day. Trafalgar Square is expected to be particularly crowded today in the midst of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as celebrations will be taking place nearby.

This is a developing story.