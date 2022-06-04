Macron to Abbas: 'We must find out circumstances of Abu Akleh's death'

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on the phone, telling him that "we need to find out the circumstances surrounding Shireen Abu Akleh's death," Ynet reported Saturday night.

The French president also stressed his commitment to contributing to lasting peace in the region and "respecting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Akleh was an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed during a live-fire exchange between Palestinians and IDF forces in Jenin.