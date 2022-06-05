'Break the Wave': Palestinian detained in Israeli raid of West Bank

A Palestinian suspected of involvement in terror activities was arrested on Saturday night during an IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet raid of West Bank villages and cities, the Israeli military said.

Israeli security forces operated in Bethlehem, Ein Arik and across the West Bank as part of Operation 'Break the Wave.'

No injuries were reported during the raid, the IDF said, adding that the arrested suspect will be interrogated by security forces.