51-year-old man shot dead in northern Israel

A 51-year-old man was shot dead in the northern town of Arara on Saturday evening.

According to a statement from an Israel Police spokesperson, the death of the man was determined on the scene of the shooting, and the reasons for the incident are still under investigation.

