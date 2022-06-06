Israeli security forces arrests terror suspects in W. Bank

Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 13 terror suspects in the West Bank overnight between Sunday and Monday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The arrest raid extended to the towns of Khalil, near Ramallah, Ras Atiya near the border fence and Azzun.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

One suspect was arrested in the Al-Am'ari refugee camp near Ramallah. Four more were arrested in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council area.

Additionally, four were arrested in the Palestinian town of Husan near Bethlehem for suspected connection to terror acts. Palestinian media identified two of the suspects as Qatara Nasser Shousha, the brother of terrorist Muntasir Mahmous Shousha, and Humamma Hamamra, the brother of 14-year-old Qusai Fuad Hamamra.

Hamamra was killed in April after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli troops in Husan.