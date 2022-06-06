Arms smuggling thwarted at Jordanian border - IDF

A bag with 10 pistols was seized on the Israeli-Jordanian border on Monday by IDF and an Israel Police Border unit, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.

The unit is responsible for thwarting smuggling attempts and found footprints in an enclave near Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley.

