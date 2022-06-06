2 Palestinians arrested in Tel Aviv, suspected of planning terror attack

Two Palestinians from Nablus were arrested in south Tel Aviv on Monday by Border Police special forces (YAMAM) and Shin Bet officers under suspicion of planning a terror attack, the Border Police Spokesperson said.

The two were transferred to the Shin Bet for investigation.

This is a developing story.