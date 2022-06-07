Israeli security forces arrest 10 terror suspects in West Bank

Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 10 suspects in the West Bank overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday morning.

The Palestinian suspects were arrested in the towns of Deir Abu Masha'al near Ramallah, Surif and Beit Omar near Hebron and Hares near Nablus as well as the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem.

Specifically, two of them, Basil al-Hamami and Mahdi al-Masry, were identified by Palestinian media as two suspects arrested in Nablus.

In addition, weapons were confiscated by Israeli forces in the Etzion Regional Territory.

The suspects were taken in for questioning.

Weapons confiscated from Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli security forces, June 7, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

This is a developing story.