US mediator to visit Beirut to discuss maritime border with Israel - Lebanese parliament

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 11:50

US mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its martime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.

Lebanon's speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.

A US embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ukraine grain exports will be severely limited if ports remain blocked
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 12:30 PM
Iranian commander: 'we will raze Tel Aviv ... to the ground' - Tasnim
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 11:46 AM
CEO of Israel's NSO group called to testify as witness in Pegasus case
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 11:05 AM
Gazprom says gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 10:18 AM
China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 09:34 AM
Police investigate claims of threats made against public figure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2022 09:01 AM
China: Australia military plane in S. China Sea threatens sovereignty
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 08:47 AM
Israel's Berman's Bakery to raise price of bread by 8% - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2022 08:35 AM
Israeli security forces arrest 10 terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2022 08:34 AM
US charges Abramovich with exporting planes to Russia without license
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 07:25 PM
Yaakov Tesler sworn in as UTJ MK to replace Ya'acov Litzman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 06:21 PM
US sanctions president of Bosnia and Herzegovina
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 05:27 PM
Russia's Lavrov calls move to block plane to Serbia 'unprecedented'
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 02:06 PM
84-year-old grandmother of MK found after being reported missing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 12:23 PM
Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artifacts
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 12:16 PM
