New York City Council CUNY antisemitism probe deferred

The New York City Council's investigation into allegations of antisemitism at The City University of New York (CUNY) was deferred on Tuesday, according to NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov.The probe was scheduled for Wednesday but has been delayed until an unknown date.
"I am disappointed to find out that our antisemitism hearing scheduled for June 8 has been pushed off. I am ready with my witnesses and testimony and am looking forward to the scheduling of a new date," Vernikov said in a statement.