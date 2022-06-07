IDF quadcopter falls in northern Gaza Strip

An IDF quadcopter fell in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, with the reason for it falling unknown as of yet, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

There is no concern of information being leaked.

