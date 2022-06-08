Wildfires spread near Mevaseret Zion

A number of wildfires broke out in the area between Kiryat Anavim and Mevaseret Zion on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency services.

Some 21 firefighting teams and at least six firefighting aircraft were operating at the scene.

Police have asked the public not to arrive at the scene of the fires.