Clashes break out between Hamas supporters, PA in Nablus

Clashes broke out between members of the Hamas-affiliated Islamic Bloc list and members of the Palestinian Authority's security services in front of the An-Najah University on Wednesday, according to Palestinian reports.

أجهزة أمنية بلباس مدني وعناصر من حركة الشبيبة تعتدي على صحفيين ومشاركين أمام جامعة النجاح في نابلس، مع بدء وقفة للكتلة الإسلامية تنديداً باعتداءات أمن الجامعة على ممثلها وطلبتها. pic.twitter.com/wmm174hjx1 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 8, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Footage reportedly from the scene showed PA security forces in civilian clothing and Fatah supporters clashing with members of the Islamic Bloc. The Islamic Bloc had been holding a protest in front of the university after it said a representative of the bloc was assaulted by the university's security services on Tuesday.

10 employees and students were kicked out of An-Najah University after the clashes. An investigative committee formed by the university will also dismiss anyone found guilty of attempting to tamped with the university's stability, according to Palestinian media.