‘Determined to follow the facts’ regarding Abu Akleh's death - Blinken

The United States hasn't concluded the investigation regarding Shireen Abu Akleh's death, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"I deplore the loss of Shireen, she was a remarkable journalist and an American citizen," Blinken said.

"We are determined to follow the tracks and get to the truth of what happened to her. The facts have not yet been established, we are looking for an independent credible investigation, and when that investigation happens we will follow the facts to wherever they lead," he added.