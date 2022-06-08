Mark Wilf appointed as chairperson of Jewish Agency Board

Mark Wilf was appointed as the chairperson of the Jewish Agency for Israel's Board of Governors on Wednesday, the agency's leadership nominating committee announced.

Wilf is set to serve in the position for three years from July 12, 2022 until June 30, 2025. Wilf is the outgoing chair of the Jewish Federations of North America’s Board of Trustees.

