Biden, en route to summit, spoke by phone to Venezuela opposition leader

President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and expressed US support for restarting negotiations between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition, the White House said.

Speaking from Air Force One en route to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden reaffirmed that Washington is willing to "calibrate sanctions policy" on Venezuela in accordance with the outcome of the Venezuela talks. Maduro, who has been excluded from the summit, has not yet agreed to a date to resume the negotiations.

