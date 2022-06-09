The United States House passed a sweeping gun bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle to 21 from 18, US media reported Wednesday night. It faces long odds in the Senate.

Five Republicans supported the measure, while two Democrats opposed it.

The bill, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, would also prohibit the sale of large-capacity magazines and institute new rules that require proper at-home gun storage, according to reports.