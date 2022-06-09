IDF signs demolition order for house of one of the Elad terrorists

The commander of the IDF Central Command signed a demolition order on Thursday for the home of one of the terrorists who conducted the terrorist attack in Elad in May.

Both of the terrorist who committed the attack were from the town of Rummana, near Jenin.

