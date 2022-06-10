42 women light injured in chemical exposure in Jerusalem pool

42 women were injured in Jerusalem early Friday morning after being exposed to dangerous chemicals in a Jerusalem pool, United Hatzalah and Israel Police announced.

Most of the women experienced mild breathing injuries from the chemicals and were transferred to hospitals in Jerusalem after receiving initial medical care at the scene.

Police said they estimate that poisonous gases leaked from the pool system, causing the incident.

This is a developing story.